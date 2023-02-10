Lexington town council is looking to pave dirt roads in the town limits

After three decades of waiting, residents are seeing a sign of hope that their roads will get paved.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Residents in the Town of Lexington like Donald Beatty say they have been asking for four roads to be paved for the last 30 years.

"It is a very dusty dirt road when it's not raining. I mean everything around gets covered in dust, so it would be very nice if it was paved," Beatty said describing his road.

Beatty and his wife came out to the Town of Lexington Council meeting on Monday to express their support for paving Bellewood and Barrett Drive, as well as Michael Street and Laurel Drive.

The council continued their discussion of the paved roads from a work session on September 18.

Monday night's discussion explained that the county is thinking about moving their grater to help complete the 0.9 miles of paving.

The cost of paving the four roads would be $434, 539.40.

Beatty says the town and the county started marking the roads ready for paving about three years ago and suddenly stopped. This time around, Beatty says he is cautiously optimistic.

"I'll believe it when they come down the road with the equipment," he said with a half smile.