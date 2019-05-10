LEXINGTON, S.C. — Former County Councilman Bill Banning died Friday morning.

“Bill did many great things to improve his district as well as help make decisions that positioned our County for future growth and progress. He will be sorely missed," said County Council Chairman Scott Whetstone.

In addition to serving as a councilman, Banning also served as the chairman for five years and as vice chairman for two years. He also chaired the Economic Development Committee and was active within the South Carolina Association of Counties.

The County of Lexington credits Banning with bringing industry and jobs to the county. He helped facilitate the arrival of Amazon and Nephron Pharmaceuticals and played a role in the expansion of Michelin North America.

Banning also helped expand the Batesburg-Leesville and Saxe Gotha industrial parks. The former councilman additionally helped with the development of the Chapin Business & Technology Park.

In a statement, the County of Lexington said it, "... holds the Banning family in [its] hearts and prays that they may find solace in their time of mourning."