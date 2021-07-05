Lexington County Blowfish honoring communities with jerseys

People will have the chance to buy these uniforms through an auction throughout the baseball season. Towns will then be able to donate that money to nonprofits.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Blowfish are recognizing towns on their uniforms for the 2021 season.

On the back of each jersey will be the name of communities within the county. This includes Lexington, Cayce, West Columbia, Batesburg, Leesville, Pelion, Swansea, Irmo, Chapin, South Congaree, Pine Ridge, Springdale, Gilbert, Oak Grove, Seven Oaks, Red Bank and Summit.

Matt Jinnette, Director of Operations for the town, says they always want to represent the community.

“Something that we really strive to be here is a real powerhouse in the community," said Jinnette. "We thought what better way to recognize the community and kind of join us all together than with something that celebrates the community.”

These jerseys will be mainly used for home games.

People will have the opportunity to buy these uniforms through an auction throughout the baseball season. Winners will be announced at the final home game of the season.

The money raised for each jersey will be given back to the town with the name on it. Towns will then be able to donate that money to nonprofits within the community.

New @GoBlowfish head coach Fico Konda talks about not only proudly representating the organization, but all of Lexington County. The Blowfish are wearing jerseys this year with the names of county cities & towns on the back. pic.twitter.com/G6aqKm82ET — Thomas Grant (@lexchronsports2) May 5, 2021

Jinnette says it is important to give back to the community.

“This way, the money gets spread out around Lexington County and it’s going to go to something that is specific to their specific area, whether it’s Lexington, Batesburg, Leesville, all of these other towns and cities here in Lexington County," explained Jinnette. "It’s going to be something that is going to directly impact them.”