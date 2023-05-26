Students injured in bus crash released from hospital, video shows collision

17 students got treatment at the hospital for their injuries.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — All of the students involved in Lexington County school bus crash Thursday afternoon have been treated and released from the hospital. And a video from that incident shows just how much worse that crash could have been.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Pond Branch Road near Gilbert, which is just off Interstate 20 near mile marker 44. The bus was carrying 36 students from both Gilbert Middle School and Gilbert High School Student.

The accident was caught on a security camera of a nearby business and News19 obtained that video Thursday evening. However, out of respect for the families of the students, we decided to hold the video until we were sure of the conditions of the children involved.

According to troopers, the tanker truck was on Pond Branch Road and the bus was on A.C. Bouknight and the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The video shows the tanker truck impact the rear side of the school bus, which causes one side of the bus to briefly lift off the ground.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the circumstances of the collision. So far it's unclear if any charges will be filed.

Some employees of a business nearby immediately ran out to help the children on the bus.

"The first thought was just to run over there and make sure everyone was okay," said Austin Maroney, a witness and an employee.