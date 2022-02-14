Lexington county child care centers react to DHEC test to stay recommendation

McConnell said there is still a concern about COVID test accessibility.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — DHEC is now expanding its test to stay recommendation to include local child care facilities, and some of those centers are adopting the new recommendation, while others aren't.

This is all while navigating COVID-19 is still a reality in schools and day care facilities.

The recommendation to shifting to test to stay was announced this weekend.

"When you get that kind of recommendation, it allows you to have some guidance in order to be able to answer that tough question that parents are asking, 'Why does my child have to stay home?' said Jennifer McConnell, director at Brookland Academy Child Development Center.

For children, this means if exposed to COVID with no symptoms, they need two negative tests, once on day three and again between days five and seven. That can be rapid antigen or PCR.

For childcare staff, this means the same protocol as schools, which include no symptoms, testing once on day five to seven, a second test if available and masking for ten days.

McConnell said rules like this new recommendation have allowed them only one closure in November 2021 since the start of the pandemic.

"It is still a fun-loving, learning environment, but we have put protocols in place that have helped us keep our doors open during COVID," McConnell said. "Our parents have done a phenomenal job with monitoring symptoms, (like) 'Is my child running a temperature?', 'Is my child very congested?"

Other childcare facilities in West Columbia and Irmo are also implementing the new recommendation, but some are not.

McConnell said there is still a concern about COVID test accessibility.

"The goal is to have children in school, and so if parents do their part and we do ours I think it’s going to work out fine," McConnell said.