Lexington County, SC (WLTX) — Lexington County deputies are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a recent theft.

Deputies say the suspect was captured on camera going behind the counter and pocketing an employee's phone at a restaurant off Bush River Road on September 19.

Lexington County Sheriff's Department/surveillance Video

If you know who this man is or anything about the theft, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

