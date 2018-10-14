Lexington County, SC (WLTX) — Lexington County deputies are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a recent theft.
Deputies say the suspect was captured on camera going behind the counter and pocketing an employee's phone at a restaurant off Bush River Road on September 19.
Lexington County Sheriff's Department/surveillance Video
If you know who this man is or anything about the theft, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.
Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
