LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington County deputy is at home in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Officials with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department say they have thoroughly cleaned the South Region office near Pelion, where the deputy works, to reduce the risk of further exposure. They are also working with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to monitor the the health status of employees who have been in close contact with the deputy in recent days.

In addition, procedures have been put in place to check the temperature of each employee at the start of every shift and staffing levels have been modified to reduce the spread of potential infection and allow time for the cleaning of work areas.

Officials say they have ensured all employees are aware of the necessary precautions and preventive measures and the steps to take in the event of a possible exposure.

"As an agency, we are very concerned about the deputy's health and well-being as he recovers from his illness, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. "Although he has been isolated, he's in good spirits as he continues to rest."