Lexington County family escapes house fire

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington county fire units responded to a house fire just before 3 a.m. Friday morning in the 900 block of North Edisto Road.

Upon arrival, smoke and flames could be seen coming from the windows of the home. Firefighters had the fire under control and extinguished quickly before the fire extended into the rest of the structure.

The four residents were alerted to the fire after their smoke alarms successfully activated; the family was able to safely exit uninjured. Sadly, their family pet died as a result of the fire.