COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington County Fire Service department announced over the weekend that firefighters will now carry and administer Narcan for patients suffering from symptoms of an opioid drug overdose.

Narcan works as an opioid antagonist which can completely, or partially, reverse the symptoms of an opioid overdose and has become a critical tool for emergency responders in the fight against opioid abuse and addiction. Each LCFS fire unit will carry two doses of Narcan.

RELATED: How to administer Narcan during an opioid overdose

From Aug. 1, 2018 to Aug. 1, 2019, Lexington County emergency responders answered 223 calls for service where Narcan was administered during the call. This fact represents the importance of equipping firefighters, who are often the first on the scene of critical medical emergency. This program will allow for the medication to reach patients even faster, restoring breathing and protecting a patient’s airways.

RELATED: Narcan, overdose drug, now available at pharmacies across the country

LCFS firefighters were trained on the utilization of Narcan by members of Lexington County Emergency Medical Service, who are authorized to provide this training through the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Fire Academy. The initiative to equip LCFS firefighters with Narcan was made possible through a SCDHEC grant.

RELATED: Narcan to be offered to every public library and YMCA for free

RELATED: Numbers on Narcan -- How much is being used in South Carolina?

This grant is part of the effort at the state level to reduce the opioid loss of life (ROLL) by equipping first responders with this life saving drug. This initiative began with law enforcement officer Narcan (LEON) program, which also allowed for pharmacies to provide Narcan to family members of narcotic abusers to better be able to save the lives of their loved ones who fall victim to this deadly epidemic.