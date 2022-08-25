Lexington County council chair meets with governor about Swansea's financial issues

A recent audit found $3.3 million dollars had been understated or unaccounted for.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington County council chairman Scott Whetstone met with Governor McMaster today about financial discrepancies in Swansea.

The South Carolina State House is where the Lexington County council member met with Governor McMaster Thursday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

According to the governor's office, it was a productive conversation of ideas for moving forward.

The governor's team of lawyers is looking into the issue to see if anything can be done or needs to be done.

According to the Home Rule Act, absent of something like an indictment, the governor does not have authority to remove or suspend an elected official.

Again, it's not clear whether the understated funds are the result of an accounting error, or illegal acts.

The situation has led two council members to sue several members of the town's leadership.