Lexington County libraries to open for limited services

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County Public Library (LCPL) branches will open up for patrons, offering limited services on Thursday.

According to LCPL, they will begin allowing patrons inside the facilities, where services like browsing, mobile printing, and computer services will be available.

The Lexington Main, Irmo and Cayce-West Columbia Branch Libraries will be open to the public during the following hours:

Monday: 10 AM – 7 PM

Tuesday: 10 AM – 7 PM

Wednesday: 10 AM – 7 PM

Thursday: 10 AM – 7 PM

Friday: 10 AM – 4 PM

Saturday: 10 AM – 4 PM

Sunday: 2:30 – 4:30 PM

Please call all other branches for current hours of service.

Limited services being offered in the branches include:

Browsing of materials (books, DVD’s, etc.)

Computer use by appointment only (limited to one hour of use per patron)

Use of self-checkout

Mobile printing

Self-service copier will be available with limited staff assistance

New library card or transitioning from a temporary card

In-building pick up and check out of items placed on hold

LCPL will require patrons to have their temperatures checked and will require masks at all times while inside the facilities. All LCPL buildings are adhering to occupancy limits, so wait times are possible. Because of this the library is asking that patrons limit their time in the building.

Curbside pick-up will only be available on Tuesdays, according to the library. For details on how to use this service, call your local library branch.

Public programs and room bookings remain suspended, but virtual programs continue on the LCPL Facebook and Youtube.

Wi-Fi will continue being accessible outside all branches.

Book returns are open at all branches. All items are being quarantined for five days before they are processed, checked in and recirculated, according to LCPL.