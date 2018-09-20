Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - A Gaston man is facing a felony animal abuse charge after allegedly taking his dog's medical needs into his own hands.

After deeming the price of a tumor-removal procedure too high, 59-year-old Carson Lamar Cowles decided to remove his 15-year-old dachshund's tumor himself, according to a report.

He then reportedly called local veterinarian offices to see how much it would cost to stitch his dog up — one of those offices got in contact with Lexington County Animal Services.

On Wednesday, officials took Cowles into custody at his home on the 4000 block of Fish Hatchery Road. They also seized the dachshund and two other unharmed dogs on the property. The dachshund is recovering after undergoing medical treatment at the Lexington Animal Shelter, while the other dogs were given to nearby family members.

Cowles faces one ill treatment toward animals charges, as well as three citations for failure to inoculate for rabies. He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond, and unable to possess any animal until his case is concluded.

