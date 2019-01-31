LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting outside a Lexington County convenience store last weekend.

Deputies say Jaquan Tomarsh Mack was driving away from the Highway 321 store Sunday when he fired multiple shots into another car. Two people were inside that car at the time, but neither suffered life-threatening injuries.

Jay Koon, sheriff in Lexington County, says an argument occurred between Mack and another individual prior to the shooting.

The 23-year-old suspect was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center and charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.