LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A member of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department’s command staff passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning.

Lt. William C. “Billy” Aiken, 57, died at a hospital after a medical event at his Irmo home. Aiken joined the Sheriff’s Department in November 2001. He most recently served as the lieutenant over special operations. Aiken, a graduate of the FBI National Academy, also led the Sheriff’s Department’s emergency management and preparedness program.

“We are all deeply saddened by Billy’s sudden passing,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “He was a valuable member of the LCSD family and worked hard to prepare the department for a wide array of hazards and emergencies. He was passionate about planning and training, and our county is better off for it.”

Aiken became Lexington County’s first certified emergency manager in 2017. He was the first law enforcement officer in South Carolina to be certified by the National Sheriffs’ Association as a Homeland Protection Professional.

Aiken served with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division from 1994-2001 and two agencies in Ocala, Florida from 1981-1994.