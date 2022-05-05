Some Lexington County residents may qualify for rent, mortgage, utility assistance

Qualifying residents will be able to apply to receive assistance with important bills if they are past due.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County has set up a special program it hopes will help residents who have fallen behind on important payments.

The program, known as LexCo CARES, is designed to help residents with their rental, mortgage, and utility payments if they have fallen behind due to COVID.

To qualify, residents must have a low-to-moderate income and be able to show proof of hardship. That means an income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) for Lexington County.

Residents must also reside in Lexington County and their identification must have an address that matches their lease or mortgage.

Those applying for assistance must also be able to show that their employment or income has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic at some point from March 10, 2020, to the present. Importantly, these residents must also be past due on their rent, mortgage, or utilities - or any combination of them.

This assistance cannot be combined with other forms of assistance and recipients can't be receiving Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

For those who qualify, the past-due payments will be made directly to the landlord, mortgage company, or utility company.

The full LexCo CARES application is available on the county's website. Additional information about the program is also available here.