Lexington County Public Library launches summer reading program

This year's theme for the Lexington County Public Library is 'Tails and Tales' to encourage the community to explore nature and animals through books and programs.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Public Library has launched their summer reading program for 2021.

The Mitchell family is excited to be a part of the Lexington County Public Library summer reading program. Carlyn and her two kids love listening to her read to them.

"It gives them something good to do. Gives their brain a place to go," said Mitchell.

This year's theme for the Lexington County Public Library is 'Tails and Tales.' It's to encourage the community to explore nature and animals through books and virtual programs.

The program is meant for people of all ages, whether youth, teens or adults.

The library has a logging card. Once you mark off five squares, people can come in for a prize.

The summer reading program will wrap up on August 8.

Kate Barry, the outreach coordinator, says people can either sign up online or at any of their branches.

"Curiosity and learning never ends. Our role is to support families and children to continue their learning and that's from birth to any age," said Barry. "We are very passionate about literacy and about our summer reading program in particular."

One of the programs the library will have includes author Jerry Craft. He's the 2020 Coretta Scott King Award winner and the 2020 Newberry Award for his graphic novel "New Kid." People will be able to participate in the virtual program and may be able to ask him questions.

If someone's question is chosen, they will be receiving the "New Kid" book from the library. People can submit questions to ask@lexcolibrary.com.

Barry believes the summer reading program is a great way to avoid the summer slide.

"We also wanted our community to know that we have all of the virtual programs for children and teens on this easy Tails and Tales trifold brochure," explained Barry. "They can come into a branch or if they wish, they can sign up on website at lexcolibrary.com."