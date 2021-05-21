Lexington County Fire Services dedicate roads in honor of fallen firefighters

Two roads in Lexington County were named after firefighters who died while in the line of duty.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County Fire Services dedicated two roads on Friday in honor of two fallen firefighters.

A portion of Two Notch Road was named after Jeffrey Chavis and a portion of Faireview Road after Paul Quattlebaum Jr.

"We're dedicating this portion of Two Notch Road in Lexington County from this intersection at Longs Pond Road to its intersection with Smith Pond Road as Firefighter Jeffrey V. Chavis Memorial Highway in honor of his service and dedication," said Lexington County Fire Services Chief Mark Davis.

Chavis passed away in 2001 after suffering serious injuries from responding to a house fire.

Quattlebaum Jr. died while responding to a motor vehicle collision in October 2019.

Lexington County Fire Services held a ceremony for each firefighter in their hometown communities on Friday to dedicate the roads.

Chavis' mother, Linda is grateful to have her son honored in this way.

"Thanks for remembering Jeff. This year will be 20 years and a lot of times after someone's been gone for twenty years, everybody has a tendency to forget," said Linda Chavis. "But thanks to all of y'all, now every time somebody runs by this part of the highway, they'll remember Jeff."