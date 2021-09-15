Lexington County coroner asking for the public's help to find man's family

The coroner's office is hoping that the public can help find a man's family.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County coroner is asking for the public's help to locate the family of a man who recently died.

A Facebook post on the coroner's page said the office wants to find the family of William D. Campbell, 69.

Campbell died at a rehab facility in West Columbia, he was under hospice care and his next of kin contact was not valid.

He passed away on September 7 of this year.