A Lexington middle school student has been charged with making school threats.

The student, an 11-year-old from Pleasant Hill Middle School, is charged with making threats after telling students at his school that he would stab them.

According to Lexington deputies, the student threatened to stab his classmates on a November 22 field trip with a knife he had in his book bag. No knife was found when school administrators searched the student and his belongings, according to the incident report.

The students told a teacher who reported the incident to school administrators as required by law.

In May of 2018, an amendment to the South Carolina Code of Laws created the new crime “Student Threats” (Section 16-17-425). This amendment made it unlawful for a “student of a school or college in this state to make threats, to take the life of, or to inflict bodily harm upon another by using any form of communication whatsoever.” School officials must report student threats.

Acting in accordance with Board Policy and district procedure, administrators immediately filed an incident report with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department through the School Resource Officer, contacted the student’s parent/guardian, and suspended the student.

In accordance with applicable policies and procedures, school administrators also recommended the student for expulsion. While the student waits for an expulsion hearing with the district’s hearing officer and, as a result of the suspension, the student is not allowed on any Lexington District One property or at any events. This is standard operating procedure.

Although administrators have suspended the student, because of this student’s individual circumstances, there will be an additional step in the process while he waits for an expulsion hearing with the district’s hearing officer.

The student is currently in the custody of his parents after being charged.

According to Mary Beth Hill the chief communication officer for Lexington School District One, the district encourages students and their parents to report any safety concerns to a school administrator, School Resource Officer, school counselor, teacher, or another employee.

The district also has a Tip Line (803-636-8317), which students, parents, and others can use to report safety concerns anonymously. Students can access the Tip Line online, by telephone, by texting information or by emailing details of your concern to 1607@alert1.us.com.