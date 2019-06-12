FORT MILL, S.C. — A Lexington County science teacher has been charged with trafficking a prescription drug used to treat anxiety.

News outlets report 23-year-old Aleksander Doughty also is charged with driving under the influence and possessing marijuana.

A Fort Mill police report says the seventh-grade R.H. Fulmer Middle teacher was spotted swerving between lanes and pulled over. It says Doughty smelled of alcohol and told an officer that he'd had two beers at a nearby bar.

This incident happened during the week of the Thanksgiving holiday.

A breathalyzer test showed he was within the legal limit to drive. When asked to take another test, the report says Doughty admitted to smoking marijuana before being pulled over.

According to officials from Lexington School District 2, Doughty is currently on administrative leave as they gather more information about the incident.

