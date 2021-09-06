Lexington County admits they're having trash service problems

Lexington County is aware of several concerns with trash service and has been working with contractors on a daily basis to work through the issues.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County says it's aware of several concerns with trash service and says some of this has been caused by a lack of staffing as well as absences.

The county said it's been working with contractors on a daily basis to work through the issues.

"We understand that this has been very frustrating for several people, and need residents to understand that the County is addressing the priorities of trash, then recycling, and finally yard waste," the county said in a statement. "Our providers have all experienced extreme difficulties in dealing with the ramifications of COVID, which caused an unusually high amount of absences and turnover. More recently, it has been challenging in finding people willing to work. Sadly, this is a serious problem across the country."

Should you have further issues after contacting your provider, the fastest way to get your issue resolved is to file a complaint with the County system at this link after 7:30 p.m. of your missed service day: https://www.lex-co.com/.../WasteCo.../CustomerComplaint.aspx which will send your issue to the County directly. (Please only file one complaint per issue.)

Capital Waste Services: 803-814-0040

Waste Industries/GFL: 803-935-0249

Tyler’s Sanitation of Columbia: 803-626-9000

If you do not know who your provider is, you can look it up by entering your address here: https://tinyurl.com/ut2brzy5

In addition to curbside collection, the county said residents are reminded the County offers multiple drop-off locations at our Collection and Recycling Centers. Collection and Recycling Centers are open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sundays 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. You can view this and the list of accepted materials online at:

There are 11 Lexington County Collection and Recycling Centers:

Ball Park Road: 301 Ball Park Road, Lexington, SC 29072 (West Region)

Bush River: 6109 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212 (North Region)

Chapin: 103 Distant Lane, Chapin, SC 29036 (North Region)

Edmund: 325 Landfill Lane, Lexington, SC29073 (Central Region)

Hollow Creek: 125 Beulah Church Road, Gilbert, SC 29054 (West Region)

Leesville: 702 South Lee Street, Leesville, SC 29070 (West Region)

Pelion: 1325 South Pine Street, Pelion, SC 29113 (South Region)

Riverchase: 110 River Chase Way, Lexington, SC 29072 (North Region)

Sandhills: 3241 Charleston Highway, Cayce/West Columbia, SC 29033 (South Region)

Southeast: 538 Martin Neese Road, Swansea, SC 29160 (South Region)

Summit: 419 Sandpit Road, Leesville, SC 29070 (West Region)

The County’s C&D Landfill accepts additional materials. It operates 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

If you need further assistance, please contact the Lexington County Solid Waste Management Office at 803-785-3325 and select option #6.