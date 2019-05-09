RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington County woman walking along I-20 was killed Thursday morning after being struck by multiple vehicles, according to officials.

Officials say the incident happened around 5:40 a.m. Thursday morning on I-20 East near Broad River Road.

A 2001 Chevrolet SUV and a 2009 Toyota were traveling eastbound on I-20 when a pedestrian walked onto the highway and were struck by both cars.

Christy Mildred Branham, 46, of Pelion, died at the scene from blunt trauma to her body, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the S.C. Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.