Public chimes in as Lexington County updates their flood plan

County officials hope public feedback will help them identify key risks, understand vulnerabilities, and pick appropriate strategies.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The images and video of the 2015 flood are some the community will never forget, but it's not just incidents like this people worry about. Common storms can cause flooding in communities in Lexington County.

Lexington County is preparing to update their 2017 floodplain management plan, and they are asking residents what they think, especially anyone who has experienced flooding, lives in an area that is prone to storm water, or has suggestions.

John Clinger with Old Mill Brew Pub says he was working when the 1,000-year flood damaged hundreds of buildings.

“I will never forget the day, October 5th, 2015,” Clinger said. "It took a good portion of our restaurant. We were under water, where I am standing, the water was up to my hips.”

More than 100 roads were also deemed impassable and 19 people died, after parts of the Midlands saw more than 20 inches of rain.

On Thursday, Lexington County residents got the opportunity to voice their concerns and opinions on what they think should be included in the new county flood plan.

The Lexington County Planning Committee is beginning to update its Floodplain Management Plan, and is asking the public for input in the planning process.

They want to hear from people in the community about what areas are more prone to rising waters, while also looking for suggestions on how to reduce storm water flooding in the county.

"In the course of 10 years, I have had my back yard flood from storm water damage," said one community member. "We are getting more and more water.”

Clinger said he wants the county to inspect all dams regularly to ensure they can withstand another rain event. “100% inspections. This has to be done correctly," he said.

The planning committee encourages people to fill out the flood plan survey so they can have a better understanding of what needs to be included, adding, major changes will depend on data from the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA).

The planning committee plans to have another public forum before the new plan is released in the fall.