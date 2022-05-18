Lexington County's EMT Recruit Academy pays recruits hourly

Their pay bumps up from about $15.50 to around $17 after they pass their National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians exam.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — In recognizing National EMS week this May, we also recognize the programs that make becoming an EMT possible.

One of those is Lexington County's EMT Recruit Academy. These recruits are getting the opportunity to be paid while training and learning the ins and outs of the job.

"We were able to create a program where not only are they getting the EMT education, but they’re doing it as employees, so we hire them, they go through the same training process that any of our other hires do," said Michael Beale, training and compliance deputy chief for Lexington County EMS. "The only difference is for the first five weeks of their program they’re in the EMT program, they’re taking the EMT course."

All the education is paid for from a grant through Apprenticeship Carolina, a part of the state technical college system.

After noticing Lexington county EMS wasn’t recruiting many certified job candidates, they started this program last fall.

"It’s worked out, it’s allowed us to get a section of the market that we weren’t able to get before and, instead of getting two or three people out of a hiring process, we were able to get 14, 16, 18 people," Beale said.

Recruits are thankful the program exists.

"The fact that we’re getting paid for the classes is a real boon otherwise this training would take a lot longer, having us do it in our nights and days off, which, if you’re already working another full time job that’s a lot of stress on a person," said Peter Wylie, Lexington county EMT recruit.

"I know that we’re going to get called to a lot of times a person’s worst hour of life, but I love being able to be there to help. I have a big heart of serving the community and helping as much as I can," Brandon Pearson, recruit said.

Their pay bumps up from about $15.50 to around $17 after they pass their National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians exam and become full-fledged professionals.

These EMTs can also move up the ranks and become a paramedic with additional training.

This recruit academy happens twice a year in April and September.