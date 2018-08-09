Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A Lexington County man and woman are facing homicide charges in connection to the fatal abuse of the woman's infant son.

Deputies responded to the home of 33-year-old Karla Emilady Alvarado and 38-year-old Noe Enrique Cabrera-Rivera on the 3900 block of Charleston Highway after reports of an unconscious child.

“The 9-month-old baby received injuries to his head resulting from blunt force trauma,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Based on interviews with the suspects, detectives have determined Alvarado and Cabrera-Rivera were with the baby when he was injured.”

The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said the autopsy concluded that the infant sustained blunt force trauma to the head and chest, resulting in subdural hemorrhage and cerebral contusion, along with fractured ribs. Suffocation was also determined to have been a contributing factor in the death.

Deputies say Alvarado and Cabrera-Rivera made no attempts to call 911, or save the baby's life, until about two hours after he died.

The couple was arrested Thursday, and were both charged with homicide.

