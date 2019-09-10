LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington man had died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash that also took the life of his wife.

State troopers say the couple was traveling by motorcycle on U.S. 378 on Saturday when a deer collided with their vehicle.

James Payne was driving with his wife, Ruth Payne, as a passenger. Both were wearing helmets, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Mrs. Payne died at the scene, and Mr. Payne died in the hospital due to injuries four days later.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the accident.