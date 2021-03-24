Man found dead on I-20 in Lexington County, road reopened

Lexington County deputies were investigating a death along I-20 East between exits 51 and 55.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County deputies say a man was found dead on Interstate 20 Tuesday night, leading to an investigation and a closure of the road for just over an hour.

Officers say the man's body was found along I-20 East between exits 51 and 55. That's between the Longs Pond Road and Highway 6 exits.

I-20 East was reopened shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Officers say they interviewed people to get an idea of what happened, and crime scene investigators collected potential evidence and processed the immediate area around the body.