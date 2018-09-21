Lexington, SC (WLTX) Lexington county deputies are investigating a death.

According to a tweet by the Lexington Sheriff's department, deputies are at a wooded area off Piney Grove road investigating a death. It appears as though the deceased may have been there for a few weeks according to deputies.

Limited information at this time but the sheriff's department says that they are not currently searching for any suspects in relation to the incident and do not believe that their is a threat to the public.

