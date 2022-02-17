Lexington District One officially implementing 'Test to Stay' program

The district announced the start of the program in its schools will be on Feb. 17.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington One School District has decided to use the "Test to Stay" program, which has been highly encouraged to schools across the state by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The district's Superintendent, Dr. Greg Little announced in a weekly "Where We Stand Wednesday" video that the implementation of the program will start on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Dr. Little told Lexington One families and students how the program will be carried out in the schools.

Students who have been exposed to COVID-19 and are unvaccinated will be able to stay in school under the program. The district says that these particular students will be monitored for symptoms, wear a mask for 10 days after exposure, and must test negative between days five through seven.

Exposed and vaccinated students are allowed to stay in school while wearing a mask for ten days and being monitored for symptoms. While it is recommended by DHEC that the student be tested on day five, Lexington One schools will not require it.

Students who are exposed and recently had COVID-19 will be able to stay in school but will have to wear a mask for 10 days and be monitored for symptoms as well.