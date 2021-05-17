Lexington Farmers Market opens this weekend with new venue

The project is costing around $2 million with the funding coming from bonds using the impact fee budget.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — People will be able to enjoy the Lexington Farmer's Market this year with a new venue right downtown.

For several months, the Town of Lexington has been working on building the new Icehouse Amphitheater Pavilion.

Laurin Barnes, the spokesperson for the town, says they moved the farmers market from Lexington Square to the Icehouse Amphitheater after it was built.

"We'd have it in the parking lot, so we'd have to set up tents, and it was a lot of prep work that went into it," said Barnes. "This land was land that we owned and we realized it wasn't really suitable for anything else so we decided to build the pavilion on it."

The project is costing around $2 million and the money is coming from bonds using the impact fee budget.

The town then decided to build a new home for vendors for the farmers market. The new pavilion has shade and fans which Lexington feels like is a better setup and experience for the event.

If there is more space needed for more vendors, they'll expand over into the parking lot.



"The amphitheater brought new life to the downtown area and this just adds to it," explained Barnes. "It really gives a farmers market, a home base, and so it's just going to be a better experience for everyone."