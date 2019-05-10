LEXINGTON, S.C. — A firefighter passed away in a crash that involved three vehicles and one pedestrian, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to SCHP Cpl. Sonny Collins, the accident happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday on U.S. 178, also known as Fairview Road.

A 2012 freight liner was traveling westbound when a 2009 Volvo tractor trailer traveling the opposite way collided with the freight liner and then struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was Lexington County Fire Service Fire Engineer Paul Quattlebaum, who was providing aid to a previous crash.

The fire service said Quattlebaum, a 22-year veteran of the agency, had been dispatched to a call around 3:30 p.m. Friday. As he headed to the scene, he and his partner saw a car crash in the 5200 block of Fairview Road. The firefighters stopped to check on those involved, and while they were performing their duties, Quattlebaum was struck by the semi.

EMS gave care to Quattlebaum at the scene, and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The previous crash involved a GMC Envoy, which was hit again in the collision.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.