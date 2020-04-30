SWANSEA, S.C. — Lexington School District Four will have the Swansea High School Class of 2020 graduation on June 5.

According to the district, the graduation will be on Friday, June 5 at 8 a.m. at Doug Bennett Stadium.

In accordance with state guidelines, additional rules will be implemented.

Per state guidelines, graduates will be limited to two tickets for immediate family members. Doug Bennett Stadium will be set up to accommodate social distancing for the graduates and families in attendance. Specific entry and exit procedures will be used to allow for social distancing. Sanitation stations will be set up throughout the stadium and restrooms will be monitored to ensure proper capacity.

District officials also request that families take group photos at home before or after the ceremony. All participants will be required to maintain social distancing guidelines at all times inside the stadium and in the stadium parking lot.

The ceremony will be live-streamed and recorded for those family members and friends unable to attend. In the event of inclement weather, an alternative ceremony plan will be enacted using the Lexington Four Fine Arts Center. This plan will require multiple ceremonies to ensure both social distancing and the ability of each graduate to maintain two family members in attendance.

More detailed information will be provided to graduates and their families in the near future. The district also reminds parents and students that plans may change in response to any directives from the Governor.