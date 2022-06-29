Lexington girl loses her tooth on an airplane ... and then this happens

Lena Larmon was traveling back to Columbia, SC, with her family after a long trip when it happened.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A girl from Lexington had an airport mishap, and it's not about missing a flight. We're talking about something much more important -- a missing a tooth.

Lena Larmon and her family were traveling back to Columbia by way of Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport after a long trip.

Lena woke up from her nap on the flight and found that her tooth was missing from her mouth.

Just a hole was left. No tooth.

The family couldn't get back on the plane to try to find it, then family ran into the flight crew.

When flight Captain Josh saw Lena upset, he took the time to write a letter to the tooth fairy on the young girl's behalf.

"I wouldn't expect this from a stranger at 2 a.m. It was just such a nice thing, and just a kind thing to do. So I guess the best part of this is that his mom has seen some of these articles, so, just to be able to share that with another mom and say you raised a really good human, we appreciate that," Lauren Larmon, Lena's mom said.

"So I got the note from Captain Josh and I put it under my pillow of course and I gave the tooth fairy a little present, a purple bead and she took it," Lena Larmon, the girl who lost the tooth said.