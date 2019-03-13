LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington High School student is in "serious but stable" condition after being struck by a vehicle on campus early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Officials say the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. at Lexington High School. Upon arrival, Lexington County firefighters and EMS units began providing immediate emergency medical care to the student before transporting the student to a local hospital.

Lexington County School District One officials say they have notified the student’s parents.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.