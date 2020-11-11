Lexington One students raising money for local Cancer non-profit

Students at are selling masks, neck gaiters and paper chain links to help a local non-profit that assists those battling cancer and cancer survivors.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County School District One students are helping raise money for a local non-profit that assists those battling cancer and cancer survivors.

One disease impacting almost everyone in some way is cancer.

Students at Lexington High School have partnered with a local non-profit to help raise money to help people in the community.

Paulette Criscione says Lexington High Students are making a big impact for her non-profit, Cancer of Many Colors.

"These students have really got involved about giving back to the community and supporting those patients that we support," said Criscione.

Cancer of Many Colors is a non-profit to help cancer survivors by paying for things like rent and utility bills.

For the past few years, Lexington High students have been raising money to give to the non-profit.

Students like Mallory Murphy and Lindsay Sehipp know cancer impacts many people in the community.

"We found out that 70 percent of people at Lexington High School are affected in some way by cancer and of those people who have cancer, they usually spend their life savings within the first two years of treatment," said Murphy.

"We get affected by cancer a lot," said Sehipp. "I know I have personally through my mom and we have a lot of people in the community that are either not aware about it and this is a really great time to become aware about it and then also just help people around them."

This year, the Student in Action team has extended "Linking One" to the entire district and are selling masks, neck gaiters and paper chain links.

They started this year's movement on November 6th and will wrap up on November 20th.

Criscione says it's amazing to see how kids are still finding a way to help out the community, even as the pandemic continues.

"It does take a village to make all this work," explained Criscione. "Once people get involved in it, you can see the unity that it brings to everybody and that satisfaction to be able to know they're helping somebody in their community."