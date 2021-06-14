Changes made to busy Lexington intersection to improve traffic flow

The Town of Lexington says the change happened as a result of the new Seven-Eleven coming to that corner of the intersection.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — There's been a big change at the intersection of Mineral Springs Road and Sunset Boulevard.

Mineral Springs Road is no stranger to heavy traffic. Many people use this road going to and from town to get to Sunset Boulevard.

It's been a topic of discussion for awhile now with community members on how to improve this intersection.

Recently construction has been underway and now there's new changes to the lanes.

Originally, it was a single lane roadway. Now there are two left turn lanes and one right turn only lane to get on Sunset Boulevard.

The Town of Lexington says this change happened as a result of the new Seven-Eleven coming to that corner of the intersection.

It was required by the town for the business to improve the intersection due to expected increase in traffic flow.

Some people tell Street Squad Mineral Springs Road historically backs up everyday around this area. When it was a single lane road, people say it typically led to a long line of cars wanting to turn onto Sunset Boulevard.

While they're hopeful this will improve traffic flow in this area and at the intersection, they're waiting to see how things really work when Seven-Eleven opens.

The Lexington Police Department posted about the changes on Facebook. They say, "Improvements to roadways throughout the Town of Lexington only work when everyone is driving alert and following the rules of the road. Collisions slow everyone down."