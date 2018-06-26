Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Police say they have arrested a man who is accused of robbing the CVS on Sunset Blvd June 2018.

Chief Terrence Green says 38-year-old Matthew Broomhead is charged with armed robbery.

Investigators say on June 24th at 5 am, Broomhead went into the CVS wearing a black bandana across his face and demanded Oxycontin from the pharmacist. The pharmacist told police the man looked like he was armed because he had his hand in his pocket.

Police say the pharmacist gave Broomhead multiple bottles of Oxycontin and then he drove away. No one was injured.

Investigators arrested Broomhead at his home with the assistance of the Lexington Sheriff's Department and all bottles of Oxycontin were recovered.

During a bond hearing Monday, Broomhead received a bond of 10,000 dollars.

