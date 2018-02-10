Lexington, SC — A Lexington County man will spend eight years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking drugs in the county.

Circuit Court Judge Eugene Griffith sentenced 67-year-old Thomas Sutton Ray, of Chapin, was sentenced this week by Cir in court for two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

Trafficking methamphetamine is classified under South Carolina law as a violent crime and is a “no parole” offense. Ray elected to plead guilty instead of going forward with his drug trafficking trial.

Prosecutors said that on March 14, U.S. Office of Inspector General agents saw Ray making several drug deals in Richland County before crossing the river into Lexington County. At that point, West Columbia police patrolling the area stopped his car on the Augusta Highway.

During a search, narcotics investigators at the scene recovered approximately 33 grams of “ice,” a crystalized form of methamphetamine. They also seized a 9mm pistol and seized $896 in cash obtained by Ray as a result of drug activity.

While out on bond, Ray was subsequently arrested on a second charge of trafficking methamphetamine by the Columbia Police Department on April 19. CPD officers say they found Ray in the parking lot area of the Target in Harbison where he had 20 grams of “crystal ice.”

© 2018 WLTX