Elderly Lexington man found dead in partially submerged vehicle identified

The coroner's office said he died of natural causes.

CAYCE, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who investigators say was found dead in a pond on Thursday morning.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, her office was called to the 4000 block of 12th Street Extension in Cayce around 7 a.m. where a vehicle was found partially submerged.

While the coroner's office didn't share specifics on how the vehicle ended up in the pond, officials did say that the victim, 79-year-old John Twilley of Lexington, had died of natural causes.