Lexington man killed in motorcycle accident in Red Bank

Officials say the accident happened at the intersection of Platt Springs Road and McLee Road in Red Bank on Friday afternoon.

RED BANK, S.C. — A Lexington man was killed in a accident in Red Bank on Friday.

Galen Manapat, 73, of Lexington was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries, according to Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher.

Officials say the accident happened at the intersection of Platt Springs Road and McLee Road in Red Bank at approximately 5:55 p.m. on Friday.

Manapat, who was driving a motorcycle, was traveling east on Platt Springs Road when he collided with a vehicle making a left turn toward McLee Road, according to officials.

Manapat was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.