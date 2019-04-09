LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County deputies are searching for a man reported missing after they found a body at his home Tuesday morning.

Vincent Shivers, 50, was reported missing after his co-workers asked deputies to look for him at his house in the 200 block of Carriage Hill Court. Deputies discovered the body of 45-year-old Roselynn W. Cedeno, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

“We’ve been trying to find Mr. Shivers since arriving at his home for a welfare check Tuesday morning,” Lexington County Jay Koon said. “It’s important for us to talk with him and make sure he’s OK.”

Koon said anyone who knows where Shivers might be should call the Sheriff’s Department at 803-785-8230 and ask to speak with a detective.

“Based on the information we’ve gathered so far in this case, we believe Mr. Shivers could be driving a black 2017 Ford F-150 with a South Carolina tag KDD-528,” Koon said. “We’re asking anyone who might spot that vehicle to reach out to us immediately.”