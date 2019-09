BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Batesburg-Leesville police are searching for a man who's missing from an assisted living facility.

The 67-year-old man, whose name was not given by police, was last seen at Generations in Batesburg-Leesville. He was wearing a blue tshirt, blue shorts and blue sneakers with white socks.

Please see the below photo but be advised he no longer has a beard. If you see him please contact BLPD immediately at 532-4408 or call 911.