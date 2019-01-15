LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington man is dead after being struck by a tractor trailer in Lexington County Tuesday morning.

Tommy Wade Goss, 47, of Lexington, died from injuries suffered when a tractor trailer struck him on US-178 Tuesday morning, according to Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher.

Officials say Goss was in the roadway near the 4200 block of US-178 in Leesville when he was struck around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Fisher says.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, according to officials.

An investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol is underway.