Lexington Medical Center has updated its visitation policies

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington Medical Center has recently updated its visitation policies that are said to go into effect on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
The medical center released a revised policy for its visitors in early January, and now the most current one is still similar to that one, only with slight changes in the number of guests that one may have in certain areas of the hospital, and the hours in which they may visit.
There are no visitors allowed for patients with COVID-19 or those who test positive. Children under the age of 16 are not permitted to visit.
- Emergency Department/Urgent Care Centers: One visitor is allowed to accompany a non-COVID-19 patient being treated in the Emergency department. Visitors will not be allowed to stay with patients if the lobby reaches capacity. The visitor must stay in the patient’s exam room at all times and may help settle the patient into his or her inpatient room if admitted.
- Inpatients (Non-COVID-19 Patients): Two visitors are allowed to visit inpatients in non-COVID-19 units during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days per week. Pastoral Care and personal faith leaders visits do not affect visitation guidelines. Visitors must wear masks at all times, including when visiting patients in their room.
- Obstetrics: A spouse or support person is permitted while the patient is in labor or has just delivered a child. Two visitors, not including the spouse or support person, are allowed to visit the Mother/Baby unit during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days per week.
- Special Care Nursery: The birth parent and her support person are allowed in the Special Care Nursery. They most both have the hospital’s infant identification bracelet.
- Surgical/Procedural Areas (Inpatient and Outpatient): Two visitors are permitted in the specified lobby during a patient’s surgery or procedure at the main campus. They may help settle the patient into his or her room if admitted. One visitor is allowed in the specified lobby during a patient’s surgery or procedure at other Lexington Medical Center facilities.
