Finley Cunningham was the hospital's first baby of the new year, born at 4:18 a.m.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Medical Center helped welcome a baby boy into the world on the first day of 2021.

Finley Cunningham was the hospital's first baby of the new year, according to the hospital.

He was born to Amy Johnson and Erik Cunningham. According to the hospital, labor began on New Year's Eve and Finley was welcomed at 4:18 a.m., weighing 8 pounds.

According to Lexington Medical, Finley’s brother and sister are very excited to meet him soon.