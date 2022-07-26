Lexington girls selling bracelet sets to ease separation from parents when school starts

The girls are selling the sets for $12, but are planning to donate the proceeds to Dancers Against Cancer and Unbound Dance Company.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Out in Lexington, two young girls are tackling the jewelry industry.

They're making what they call bracelet sets, and they're for first time campers, kids going back to school, or for any other occasion.

There's one adult size and one children's size. The girls got the idea from a poem they saw online.

"It's cool because they can just have something to be able to remind them of their parents because it can be scary to go to a new school," Gracie McDowell, bracelet creator said.

"I like when people see what I've done to make it what they wanted and making them happy when they see them. It's my favorite part," Analeia Glover, bracelet creator said.

Both of their moms are impressed by their budding entrepreneurship spirit.

"It's crazy to me at 9, 10, 11 how much more responsible, or a sense of responsibility that she feels like she has than I had at that age," Elyssa Glover, Analeia's mom said.

The girls are selling the sets for $12, but they want to give back with this money too.

"I'm giving some of my money to Dancers Against Cancer, which is an operation where they give money to people with cancer. Because a lot of people talk about cancer, but not many talk about how it effects people and what they love to do," McDowell said.

Analeia tells News 19 she plans to use her portion of the money to give to Unbound Dance Company.