Lexington missing teen considered at-risk by police

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington police are searching for a teenage girl who's considered at risk .

Officers are searching for 17-year-old Meredyth Conrad.

Police say they think she ran away overnight. They got a call Monday morning reporting her missing.

She was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday

Conrad is a white female with blond hair and blue eyes. Her height is 5’4” and she weighs 160 pounds. It is not known what clothing she was wearing or who she might be with.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Miramontes at 803-358-1520.

Those with information can also contact Midlands Crimestoppers in the following ways:

PHONE TIP – Call the toll-free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP – Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”

Mobile TIP – Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.