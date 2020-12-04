LEXINGTON, S.C. — We’ve seen so many stories of people giving back during this time of uncertainty.

One Lexington woman is teaching her son the importance of that this Easter holiday.

Josephine Williams and her son Josiah spent the afternoon handing out Easter baskets in Lexington for those tight on money. Williams says, “Sometimes people just need a little bit of hope to grasp on to to get them going.”

While so many are out of work, Williams still has her job and says, "I know there’s a lot of people that are less fortunate right now- so I wanted to give back.”

Williams and her son made around 50 baskets that they distributed- while also practicing social distancing.

Josiah May with his Easter baskets he and his mom made.

“I like to try and teach my son good morals," Williams shares, "I’m raising him as a single mom so I’m trying to do the best that I can. Giving back is something that I think a lot of people should have embedded in them- that’s a reward in itself.”

Williams said she hopes that the act was a light in a time of darkness,“Just a little bit of kindness goes a long way.”