LEXINGTON, S.C. — One person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle collided with a deer on US 378 on Saturday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, there were two people on the motorcycle when it hit a deer that was crossing the highway. The crash happened around 11:35 a.m. near Walter Rawl Road on US 378.

The motorcycle was a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling westbound, both riders were thrown from the motorcycle. Both riders were wearing helmets.

According to SCHP, the passenger was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver was airlifted to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

This wreck follows a collision that killed Lexington Fire Engineer Paul Quattlebaum, who died on Friday when he was hit by a semi truck while assisting in a different wreck.

