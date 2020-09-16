Lexington One approves over $1.5M to purchase property for new school bus facility

The bus transportation facility will serve the Lexington, River Bluff and White Knoll attendance areas.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington School District One has received approval to purchase 48 acres for the new bus transportation facility.

The purchase price for the acreage totaled a little over $1.5M.

During the Sept. 15, 2020 Board Meeting, the Lexington County School District Board of Trustees accepted the administration’s recommendation to approve the purchase of two pieces of property needed to relocate the district’s transportation facility.

This bus transportation facility will serve the Lexington, River Bluff and White Knoll attendance areas. The current location, according to the district, serves only the Lexington and River Bluff areas.

The board goes on to say, "the land, located in an industrial area, has good sightlines and multiple road access points."

The purchase includes two pieces of property totaling $1,500,160.

The first parcel, owned by Royalty Holdings 1, LLC (Lexington County TMS # 005498-07014), contains approximately 44.27 acres.

The second parcel, owned by Royalty Properties, LLC (Lexington County TMS # 005498-07015), contains approximately 2.61 acres.

According to a release, in February, the board accepted the administration’s recommendation to enter into option agreements related to the land which began the district’s due diligence process. The purchase of property for a site is a specialized and intricate process that includes many South Carolina Department of Education, South Carolina Department of Transportation and Lexington County guidelines that impact the purchase of land.

Approved by the voters as part of the district’s Nov. 6, 2018, $365 million five-year building plan (2018–2023), the new transportation facility ensures that the district can provide a modern updated transportation facility to support bus transportation according to the district.